Pay wage arrears: job scheme workers

Around 150 members of Tamil Nadu Farm Labourers’ Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday demanding settlement of four-month wage arrears to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers.

They also appealed to the government to extend the number of working days to 135 from 100 as drought had wiped out all livelihood activities in the district. Later, Collector N. Venkatachalam said funds were sanctioned for settling wages to 900 out of 2,800 units in the district so far.

Efforts were being taken to get funds for settling wages for rest of the units.