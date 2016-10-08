Tamil Nadu

Patchworks taken up

As the model code of conduct for local body elections has been withdrawn, patchworks were done on two roads in Udhagamandalam.- Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

With the State Election Commission withdrawing the model code of conduct, civic works would begin in the district in the coming days, official sources said.

While there had been no curb on ongoing projects, a few of the works had come to a standstill, due to the district administration and civic body focusing on local body elections. On Friday, patchworks were taken up on Commercial Road and Hospital Road. “There had been complaints that the two roads were in bad shape,” said V. Prabhakar, Udhagamandalam Municipality Health Officer (Commissioner in-charge).

