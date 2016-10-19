Parents invited for foster care programme

Under the family-based non-institutional foster care programme, the district administration has invited parents willing to provide foster care for children in need of families on temporary basis.

Under the programme, foster parents include those with children of their own, or those who have registered for adoption, or those eligible for parenting under the outlined guidelines.

Children with parents without the economic means to take care of the child; or children without a family to care, are eligible to be put under the foster care of a family.

Such parents willing to provide foster care and family for the children may contact the district child welfare officers, members and the district child protection officer.

According to a release, the foster parents will be provided with Rs. 2,000 a month for a child for fostering responsibilities under the Integrated Child Development Services.

The child may be under the care of the foster family for temporary period from short term, or up to the child attaining 18 years of age.

Further details may be ascertained from the district child protection officer/office.

Contact 04342-232234; 9789816107; 9150284678.