Paramilitary men land in Thanjavur

A total of 80 para military personnel arrived here on Tuesday for election duties even as officials continued to mount a tight vigil against poll code violations in the constituency.

The deferred elections to the Thanjavur Assembly Constituency is scheduled for November 19 for which a total of 276 polling stations would be established at 88 centres. The officials have identified 17 centres among them as critical and security would be scaled up at those centres. The first batch of the para military units comprising 80 personnel arrived here from Vijayawada by train and were shifted to a nearby marriage hall.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer and Collector A. Annadurai informed that 17 poll code violations, pertaining to wall paintings, have been booked since the code took effect upon declaration of the elections. Of them, 11 were against the AIADMK, five against the DMK and one against the DMDK. He reminded all contestants that they must submit their expenditure accounts to the Election Observer (Expenditure) on November 9, 12 and 16.

The day saw randomisation process being enacted to select officials to man posts of presiding officers and polling officers for the second batch of training. In all, 1476 officials would be drafted for election duty. Election Observer (General) Sheikh Ahmed was present during the process.

In a bid to create awareness among voters of 100 per cent voting, the Collector chaired a meeting with representatives from several residents welfare associations across the city and urged them to ensure 100 per cent voting in their localities.