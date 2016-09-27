Pall of gloom descends on Katchiperumal

A pall of gloom descended on Katchiperumal following the accident that claimed 14 liuves on Monday. The toll went up to 14 after three more persons died late on Sunday night.

Of those killed, except C. Manikandan (20) and R. Marudhupandian (24), driver and cleaner of the ill fated good carrier, all 12 were women. Most of them were in the age group of 30 to 35 years.

It was disheartening to witness ambulances carrying bodies to the village one by one after the completion of post-mortem from the Government Hospital at Jayankondam. The mourners came in droves from the neighbouring villages to pay their last respects to the victims. Whenever the ambulance entered the village with dead body, the mourners, including relatives and friends in tears, rushed there to have a glimpse of the died.

There were heart rending scenes when some women and teenagers swooned on seeing the bodies. The grief stricken relatives were busy in sprinkling water on those swooned in a bid to revive them.

As all of those died in the accident were relatives, the mourners visited the victims’ houses one by one and offered solace to the sons and daughters of those killed, sending shock waves.

Out of 14 victims, 11 belonged to south street at Katchiperumal. The street was jam-packed with the mourners, mostly women, who thronged in large numbers from different parts.