Painting competition: send entries now

The Hindu Young World, in association with Thyrocare, will conduct a painting competition for school students from Standards IV to IX.

Students can choose from any of the given topics. The size of the painting should be 26 cm x 27 cm.

They should be forward for the preliminary selection.

The paintings should be certified by their principal or art teacher.

The name, Standard, school, residential address, mobile number and email id should be written on the backside of the painting.

Those selected will be intimated through email and they have to come to the venue with the intimation letter) at their own cost on the specified date to participate in the finals.

Topics for juniors (Standards IV to VI): night at the local festival, shopping with family, boating on the lake, vacation at my ancestral or grandparents home, scene at the market, your favourite holiday destination, a day in the park, water sports, family picture, and Swachh Bharat.

Topics for seniors (Standards VII to IX): family holiday to the mountains, bird watching, Earth: 20 years from now, fishermen or women at the wharf, role-reversal: animal and humans, fighting terrorism, world without borders, sunken treasure, what I’ll do or chance for the new year and a world run by robots.

For registration and other details log on to:www.thehindu.com/ ywpainting.

The registration number should be mentioned on the right top corner of the drawing.

First entry is free for all, and for additional entry a fee of Rs. 100 to be paid at the office either by cheque or cash.

Entries should be sent to The Hindu , Circulation Department, Raja Towers, II Floor, 49/5, Second Floor, New Bus Stand Road, Meyyanur, Salem – 636 004 before November 21.