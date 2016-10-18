PMK urges Centre to form Cauvery Management Board

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has urged the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board immediately.

Party’s president G.K. Mani told presspersons on Monday that there were examples in the country in which the Centre had formed water management boards without Parliamentary approval or Constitutional amendment.

“Water management boards have been formed without Parliamentary approval in the case of the Narmada, the Krishna, and the Godavari. Why is Tamil Nadu getting a step-motherly treatment and why are the rights of the State being denied,” he asked. He was in Vellore for a party meeting ahead of the local body polls.

He urged the Centre to support the Tamil Nadu government when the Cauvery water dispute case comes up for hearing on Tuesday.

He urged the Centre to take up inter-linking of rivers and nationalise rivers that flow in more than one State.

Citing a report of the Central Water Commission, Mr. Mani said the report looked at the need to conserve water sources. This included several districts in Tamil Nadu such as Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar.

Local body polls

He said that the present reservation of seats for local body polls lacked uniformity. “The seats reserved for SC (General) and SC (women) is more in some districts and less in some, ” he said.