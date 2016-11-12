Over a lakh lorries stranded for want of cash

: The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has led to the stranding of over a lakh lorries from Tamil Nadu, both within the State and elsewhere, for the past three days due to non-availability of legal tender with the transporting crew. The lorry drivers are unable to exchange the scrapped currency notes, which they are carrying.

Tamil Nadu accounts for about 2.25 lakh lorries regularly transporting all varieties of goods inside the State and to other parts of the country.

A majority of the lorries are from the districts of Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri and they transport cement, iron materials, sago, millets, pulses, dry fruits and cotton bales to North Indian States, and vegetables to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

As of Tuesday evening, about one lakh lorries – 35,000 in other States and 65,000 in Tamil Nadu – were stuck.

According to M.R. Kumarasamy, president, State Lorry Owners’ Federation, traders and agents who book lorries usually paid the advance in higher denomination currency.

The drivers, while collecting the dues after the delivery of goods, too preferred only higher denomination currency for safety reasons. The crew of the lorries in the North and also in various parts of Tamil Nadu are not in a position to move further as they do not have lower denomination notes for their daily expenses. They have already spent whatever little they had on food and other needs, and have been starving for the last two days.

Lorry owners are said to be suffering a loss of Rs. 10 crore every day due to the crisis