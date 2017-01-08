Over 500 kg of sea cucumbers seized

Rameswaram: After high drama, Forest Department personnel attached to Mandapam range seized 471 kg of fresh and 36 kg of processed sea cucumbers, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, during a drive against fishing of the endangered species in Vedhalai near here on Sunday.

After receiving specific information that the local fishermen were heading to Aathangarai seashore near Vedhalai with a huge catch of the endangered species, Forest Range Officer S. Sathish launched the drive and deployed anti-poaching watchers to keep a vigil in the area.

After the anti-poaching watchers intercepted a ‘vallam’ (country boat), carrying 30 bags of fresh sea cucumbers (471 kg) and detained Tholkach (46), a local fisherman, Mr. Sathish joined them.

When they were loading the seized sea cucumbers in a van, a mob of about 50 local people surrounded them and made menacing gestures. The mob forcibly ‘rescued’ the detained fisherman from the 12-member Forest Department team after assaulting Munis Prasad, an anti-poaching watcher, Mr. Sathish said.

As the crowd held out threats, the Range Officer sought the assistance of the police. A 60-member police contingent, led by S.P. Gandhimathi Nathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Record Bureau), reached the spot and chased away the mob. The police helped the forest personnel seize the endangered species and the country boat.

Later, Mr. Sathish raided the premises of one Jinnah, an agent of smugglers at Vedhalai, and seized 36 kg of processed sea cucumbers. The forest officials also seized about 15 vessels and drums used for boiling and processing the marine species, and weighing machines from the place.

“This was the major raid launched by the Mandapam range staff,” he said, adding efforts were on to arrest the ‘rescued’ fisherman. The seized boat, sea cucumbers and other items would be handed over to the court, he added.