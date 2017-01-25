Over 170 persons secured in connection with violence in city

The police on Tuesday said over 170 persons have been secured in connection with the violent incidents that rocked the city on Monday. .

Consequent to the violence, security arrangements in the city were further strengthened to prevent any untoward incident as Republic Day is round the corner.

The city police claimed that on Tuesday no incident of violence was reported and absolute normality was restored. Traffic was normalised on all roads except Kamarajar Salai.

City Police Commissioner S.George said in a press release, “170 accused persons have been secured and are being proceeded legally. A detailed examination is being undertaken into the photographs and video footages available with the police. Bad characters who are likely to disrupt public order are being proceeded under preventive proceedings.”

The Police Commissioner said, “With regard to video footages involving misbehaviour by policemen brought to notice through social media networks and media persons, an inquiry is initiated by Cyber Cell of Central Crime Branch.”

He requested the public not to believe in any rumour being circulated on social media networks or other networks about any disruption of traffic or about congregation of miscreants.

Eight arrested

Meanwhile, eight men have been arrested in connection with torching police vehicles parked right outside the Ice House Police station on Monday. The incident took place after police personnel were trying to disperse the protesters . At least 10 police vehicles and the front side of the station was burnt.

“We nabbed the men based on the video footage we received,” said a senior officer. The officer added that more than 25 men, who were involved in the incident, were absconding. Many of the accused have been identified as residents of Triplicane and Royapettah areas.