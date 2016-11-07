Tamil Nadu

Oratorical contest

The Salem YMCA will celebrate the Children’s Day by conducting its annual oratorical contest in both Tamil and English for school students on November 14.

The competition will be held in three categories – juniors: classes VI to VIII; seniors: classes IX and X and super seniors: classes XI and XII. The topic for English contest is “role of students in social equality” and in Tamil is “samathuva samuthayam uruvakkathil manavargalin pangu”. The school that aggregates maximum score will be awarded Rev. Rajah D. Stephens Memorial Trophy.

Entries with the names of the students duly attested by the head of the institution should be sent on or before November 11. For details, contact: 0427 2450500 or mobile 94423 03777.

