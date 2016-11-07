The Salem YMCA will celebrate the Children’s Day by conducting its annual oratorical contest in both Tamil and English for school students on November 14.
The competition will be held in three categories – juniors: classes VI to VIII; seniors: classes IX and X and super seniors: classes XI and XII. The topic for English contest is “role of students in social equality” and in Tamil is “samathuva samuthayam uruvakkathil manavargalin pangu”. The school that aggregates maximum score will be awarded Rev. Rajah D. Stephens Memorial Trophy.
Entries with the names of the students duly attested by the head of the institution should be sent on or before November 11. For details, contact: 0427 2450500 or mobile 94423 03777.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor