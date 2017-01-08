Tamil Nadu

One tonne of PDS rice seized

NAGERCOIL: Officials of the flying squad of Civil Supplies Department seized one tonne of PDS rice concealed under a fishnet and kept behind an abandoned building at Erayumanthurai in Kanniyakumari district in the early hours of Sunday.

M. Ignatius Xavier, Special Tahsildar, Flying Squad, said based on a specific information, the team of officials raided the village and seized the rice. The rice, packed in over 20 bags, would be sent to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown at Kappukkadu, Mr. Xavier said.

