One more person from Thandarai hospitalised

Another member of the family, in which six persons died after developing vomiting last month in Thandarai village in Tiruvannamalai, has been hospitalised.

Twenty-three-year-old Vincent, grandson of Christa who was the sixth victim in the family, was admitted to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital a few days ago after developing vomiting.

“We have shifted him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai as a precautionary measure. The hospital has toxicology department and it can aid in carrying out investigations if required. His condition is stable,” K. Kolandasamy, director of public health and preventive medicine, said.

Thandarai village is in the grip of panic after six persons of a family died. All the six persons, including three children, died after developing vomiting. Despite several investigations, officials have not been able to establish the cause of death.

“The food and water samples had been analysed and found to be normal. There are no infections too,” he said.

A forensic team has also visited the village and lifted samples for testing. The team is expected to visit again. Already, teams from the Directorate of Public Health and Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital inspected the village.

“We are waiting for the post mortem report of Christa,” the official said.