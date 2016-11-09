One arrested in acid attack case

E. Gnanadurai alias Chinnadurai (30) of Seevalaperi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the acid attack on M. Ramalakshmi (27) near Kalakkad on Monday.

Ramalakshmi, wife of Mookandi alias Murugesh, Salai Street, Vannarapettai was attacked in a remote locality near Singikulam. Sources said the victim was earlier known to Chinnadurai, the accused.

Both of them were engaged in a quarrel over some issues, and irked over this, Chinnadurai had poured acid on her face, police said.

The victim is under treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.