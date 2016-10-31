Kalam remembered

The birth anniversary of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and World Food Day were celebrated at Pandian Sarawathi Yadav Engineering College, Arasanoor, on October 15 and 16 respectively.

A two-day 'Food Bazaar 2016' was conducted to promote entrepreneurship among school and college students at Kids Garage International Pre-Primary School, Iyer Bungalow, by the Incubation Cell of the college.

The Food Bazaar, which was inaugurated by Saraswathi Pandian, chairman, featured 23 stalls. S.P. Varadharajan, Managing Director, welcomed the gathering. Nagender of Rotary Club of Madurai Nextgen presided over the function and distributed the prizes and certificates.

Aswin Desai and R. Sivarajah of Native Angel Network and Amar Vora offered felicitations.

‘IEEE Day’ celebrated

The student branch of IEEE of Vaigai College of Engineering, Madurai, celebrated ‘IEEE Day,’ along with the birth anniversary of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on October 15. The programme focused on creating awareness among students of IEEE. M. Saravanan of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, in his inaugural address, wanted the students and staff members to read more IEEE journals to enhance their technical knowledge.

A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal, delivered the presidential address. Various events were conducted for students on the occasion and prizes distributed to the winners. V. Abishek, fourth year CSE student, proposed a vote of thanks.

Educational exhibition

N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College for Women, Madurai, conducted an educational exhibition for Plus Two students on October 14 and 15. Around 2000 students from various schools visited the exhibition.

The objective was to enrich the knowledge of students and also to create awareness of recent developments in technology. D. Karthiga Rani, Principal, welcomed the gathering.

The presidential address was delivered by G. Mariskumar. S. Seeni, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, inaugurated the exhibition. Valliammal, Head, Department of Mathematics, proposed a vote of thanks.

Awareness rally

A bicycle rally to create awareness against use of tobacco was organised by National Cadet Corps of Saiva Bhanu Kshatriya College, Aruppukottai, on October 6. It was flagged off by P. Sankarasekaran, secretary.

Led led by Muthuselvan, Principal, the NCC cadets carried placards with messages on the ill-effects of tobacco use. The rally commenced at SBK College and culminated at Sempatti, after passing through Thottiyankulam.

An AIDS awareness lecture was delivered by Ga. Bakavathiappan, Head, Department of Zoology, at a meeting organised by the NCC of the college on October 7.

T. Subramanian, Caretaker, NCC, welcomed the gathering. Mr. Sankarasekaran presided over the meeting. N. Muthuselvan, Principal, and V. Mohan, Head, Department of Commerce, offered felicitations.

Cadet Ganesh Karthikeyan proposed a vote of thanks.

Internship programme

The Department of Chemistry of Devanga Arts College, Aruppukottai, organised the INSPIRE internship programme for meritorious eleventh standard students from October 4 to 8. One hundred and fifty one students from Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Thoothukudi districts participated in the programme, which was inaugurated by M. Palaniandavar of Bharathidasan University.

In his address, Prof. Palaniandavar highlighted the importance of science. Scientist and professors from IIT, IISc, CSIR laboratories and universities participated as resource persons. Anilkumar from IIT–Bombay demonstrated science magic. T. J. Pandian, National Professor, delivered a lecture on scientific research leading to Nobel Prize. P. Kandasamy, member, programme advisory committee, Department of Science and Technology, delivered the valedictory address. B. Ravikumar, Principal, welcomed the gathering . T. Esakidurai, Head, Department of Chemistry, proposed a vote of thanks.

Creativity kindled

X'Plora-2016, an event meant to showcase the creativity of students, was inaugurated at S. B. O. A. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai, by Joseph Stalin, correspondent, on October 20. It featured SYNERGY (Department of Physics), KEMIFEST (Department of Chemistry), CWS (Department of Computer Science) and Dream Zone (animation workshop). Seethalakshmi, Principal, presided over the inaugural session.

A Lit Fest in Tamil and English was also organised on the occasion, in which Peter Singh of Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary; Rajan Prakash of Thiagarajar College of Engineering; Devendran, teacher, Panchayat Union School, Tirupuvanam, and Parvathi of M.K. University addressed the students.

Shakesperia, an expo commemorating the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare, was organised by the Department of English. A book fair, sale of organic seeds and millet food fest were the highlights of the event. An e-newsletter (w) e-link was released on the occasion.