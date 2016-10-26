Old age homes asked to register

The district administration has asked the NGOs who run the old age homes to register the details of their home with the Social Welfare Department within 15 days.

A press release from Collector M. Asia Mariam said that as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007 and Rules 2009, the details of the homes need to be registered for monitoring. Hence, they were asked to register with District Social Welfare Officer, 19, Second Floor, Collector Office, Namakkal 637-003. Phone 280230.