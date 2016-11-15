Oil’s not well at Courtallam

It is an ‘oil spill’ that could spell disaster for the famous Courtallam waterfalls: when tourists and others indulge themselves with an oil bath in the picturesque location in southern Tamil Nadu, they send about 5,000 litres of oil downstream every day.

With that submission, the Tirunelveli District Environmental Engineer (DEE) told the Madras High Court Bench here on Monday that the one lakh-plus tourists who flock to the famous waterfalls during peak season every year should not be allowed to have an oil bath there.

He made the submission before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran who were considering a petition seeking the modification of an order passed by another Division Bench on June 24, 2014, and permission to use sesame or gingelly oil and Shikakai (soap nut powder) before bathing in the torrential falls.

The judges heard that sesame and gingelly oil were unsaturated fatty acids, and assuming that every tourist uses about 50 ml, 5,000 litres of oil would get into the water used for irrigation and other purposes.

Such a huge discharge prevents penetration of sunlight into the water and reduces nutrient quality, said N. Chandrasekar, Head, Department of Geotechnology, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. He told the court that a study conducted by his department found the water quality deteriorating before it reached downstream.

Oily water loses infiltration capacity besides producing higher soil alkalinity, affecting irrigation and groundwater. Concurring with him, P. Ravichandran, Head of the Department of Plant Science, MSU, said excessive oil lowers water quality.

State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority member Vijayalakshmi said shikakai use at Courtallam was also not advisable as natural soap nut powder was scarce, and powders sold in boxes and sachets contained harmful chemicals. After hearing them, the judges directed the experts to give their opinions in writing by Thursday. The court would pass detailed orders clarifying and modifying certain directions passed by another Division Bench.