Officials on alert after leopards spotted in village

Forest department personnel attached to Tirupattur range were camping at MGR Nagar village in Vellakalnatham near Natrampalli for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after two leopards were spotted near a hillock.

Officials said that villagers of Vellakalnatham had spotted one leopard near a hillock in the village on Monday. Later, they spotted a second leopard. Forest department personnel also spotted the animals. The village is located two to three kilometres away from the Nandhibenda Reserve Forest.

Following this, a team of seven to eight personnel led by Tirupattur forest range officer Paramasivam are camping at the spot since Monday. “The animals could have come from the Dhuruvamalai area in Andhra Pradesh. The revenue officials have been informed and villagers have been cautioned not to venture outside at night,” an officer said.

He said that the team would continue to monitor the movement of the leopards.