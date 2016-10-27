Officials on alert after leopards spotted in village

Forest department personnel attached to Tirupattur range were camping at MGR Nagar village in Vellakalnatham near Natrampalli for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after two leopards were spotted near a hillock.
Officials said that villagers of Vellakalnatham had spotted one leopard near a hillock in the village on Monday. Later, they spotted a second leopard. Forest department personnel also spotted the animals. The village is located two to three kilometres away from the Nandhibenda Reserve Forest.
Following this, a team of seven to eight personnel led by Tirupattur forest range officer Paramasivam are camping at the spot since Monday. “The animals could have come from the Dhuruvamalai area in Andhra Pradesh. The revenue officials have been informed and villagers have been cautioned not to venture outside at night,” an officer said.
He said that the team would continue to monitor the movement of the leopards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor