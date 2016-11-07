Now, reach Perambalur police through WhatsApp

The police department here has joined the social media to reach out to the public.

Now it has a dedicated number for WhatsApp, a mobile phone messaging application, to stay connected with the public. By using Whatsapp number 86810 00100, public can send videos, photographs and messages to the police on issues concerning the general public, said police sources. A team at the District Police Office will monitor the WhatsApp messages and alert the police officer concerned for necessary action.

Control room too

Public could also continue to use the police control room telephone number, said Superintendent of Police Sonal Chandra.

Using the WhatsApp number, public could pass information on issues concerning law and order, crime, traffic, agitations and any other issues that concerns the general public. Messages regarding issues that remain unresolved by the police could also be sent, said police sources.

The whole idea of creating a social media platform was to widen information network and respond swiftly to messages received from the public, said the Superintendent of Police.

Action taken on messages sent by the public would also be monitored, the sources added.