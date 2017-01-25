Now, HT consumers too can apply online for new connections

Electricity consumers do not have to visit the local electricity offices any more to submit application forms for getting new service connections.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), following the successful launch of the online application for low tension (LT) consumers, has extended the online service to high tension (HT) service connections too.

A senior official of TANGEDCO, confirming the launch of the online application facility on January 4, said the consumers could apply through the web portal. He said guidelines and the process flow have been issued to all the local officials to be followed for new connections. The applicant, on opening the web portal, has to select the type of application and fill in the required details in Form 4 prescribed by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) and submit the application and upload the supporting documents as prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code through the web portal for new service/additional connections and load reduction.

The official pointed out that the electricity supply would be effected within the time schedule prescribed in Distribution Standards Of Performance from the date of registration of application though priority for effecting new service/additional/reduction of load would be considered based on the area served by the substation feeder.

A similar set of guidelines have been issued for low tension consumers for effecting online service connections. The TANGEDCO official said the aim of the online submission of application is to digitise the registration system to bring in transparency and to minimise human intervention in order to speed up the application process.

The online facility is at present available for applicants of 112 towns covered under RAPDRP project in the State.