Not a single tree in Girivalam path should be cut, says NGT

Protecting environment:The Bench has said that all theerthams and kulams in and around the Girivalam path should be protected.— File Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

In an interim order, the National Green Tribunal’s Southern Bench sternly told the authorities that not a single tree in the Girivalam path should be cut. It, however, allowed the Highways Department to remove all encroachments after following the due process.

The bench comprising Justice P. Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao, passed the interim order ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 12 and full moon day on December 13, when nearly 15 lakh pilgrims are set to converge in Tiruvannamalai.

The interim orders were passed after a study of an interim report was submitted by a committee of Justice J.A.K. Sampath Kumar, retired judge of the Madras High Court and Dr. T. Sekar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The committee suggested that the Highways Department may be allowed to cut one tamarind tree, but the tribunal made it clear that the tree must be retained and the department should work around it.

On Stretch 1, the tribunal said no bitumen-topped road widening work could be carried out on the Sacred Hill side and ordered that a 2.5-metre paver blocks path be provided for pedestrians. It, however, allowed road widening on the left side, but after ensuring adequate space for residents and pedestrians. Except for small vendors on festival days, all encroachments in the project’s way has to be removed.

As per the committee’s recommendations, the bench ordered that the wall of Manikkavasagar temple be demolished and rebuilt close to the temple’s main wall to remove bottlenecks. The committee in its report had pointed out that “removal of the compound wall, which is an encroachment on the Highways land, is permissible.”

On Stretch 3, the bench said all theerthams and kulams in and around the Girivalam path should be protected. The tribunal also ordered the department to ensure that no heritage structures or temples are disturbed while carrying out the work.

The bench asked the administration to provide adequate lighting on the entire 14-km stretch to enable pilgrims to take the path at night.

The two-member committee is expected to undertake their final examination of the stretches 2,3, 4 on December 12. The bench posted the matter for next hearing on January 6, 2017. The final report of the committee is expected to be submitted by then.