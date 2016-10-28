Tamil Nadu

No veggie shock this Deepavali

Traders in Vellore don’t expect the prices to flare up ahead of Deepavali

The festival of lights is here and the streets are teaming with shoppers. Even asd they struggle to balance their budgets, consumers see a silver lining as the traders have ruled out a steep hike in vegetable prices.

Traders said that the prices of vegetables have stayed normal since last week. “It may continue for the next few days too. There will be no increase in the prices in view of Deepavali,” said A. Balu, president of Vellore Town Nethaji Market Kaikari Vyabarigal Sangam.

One kg of tomatoes are priced from Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 while fresh onions from Andhra Pradesh cost Rs. 5 to Rs. 10, old ones from Maharashtra are priced at Rs. 12 to Rs. 18. Potatoes cost Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 a kg while small onions are priced at Rs. 30. “A day after Deepavali, people buy vegetables such as ladies finger, brinjal, drumstick, mangoes, ginger, and garlic,” he said. While one kg of ladies finger cost Rs. 15, brinjal (thorny variety) costs Rs. 25 to Rs. 30 and drumstick is priced at Rs. 30. Ginger cost Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 while garlic is priced from Rs. 100 to Rs. 180. Mangoes, which come from Bengaluru, cost Rs. 30 a piece, he added. The cost of other vegetables is: carrot Rs. 25, beans Rs. 25 to Rs. 30, cauliflower Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 depending on size, cabbage Rs. 10, green chillies Rs. 15 to Rs. 20, yam Rs. 25 to Rs. 30, broad beans (‘avarakkai’) Rs. 30, bitter gourd Rs. 20 and coriander (bunch) Rs. 10 to Rs. 15.

