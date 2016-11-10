No transactions at post offices

People, who turned to the head post office here for money exchange, were disappointed as it too was closed for transactions while its ordinary operations were carried out.

Constraints

Subba Rao, Superintendent of Postal Services, Krishnagiri, highlighted the logistical constraints faced by the post offices to The Hindu .

“We approach the banks for our daily requirements, and our transactions rely on banking support on a daily basis.

“But, when even banks were being issued with fresh cash only on Wednesday and were shut, where will the post offices draw their Rs.100s and Rs.50s in exchange for Rs.500 and Rs.1,000,” Mr.Rao said.

Pre-empting the public demand, and the near impossibility of meeting such a demand, post offices had shut down counters for monetary transactions along.

It is unlikely that the post offices will even be prepared enough for operations on Thursday, says Mr.Rao.

Clear idea

“When the banks open on Thursday, it is to be seen, if they will have the cash to replenish the post offices. A clear idea will emerge by Thursday evening, after day one of the banking operations,” Mr.Rao added.