No title deeds; no drought relief

Farmers belonging to tribal communities living in forest settlements lament that they are ineligible to receive drought relief from the State government since they have not received the documents for title deeds as yet, according to the Forest Rights Act.

There are as many as 500 cultivators in the forest settlements in Sathyamangalam and Hasanur divisions in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve that include Kambanur, Vilankombai, Nandhipuram, Uppupalam, Nagalur, Uginiyam, Geddessal, Ramaranai and Mavanatham.

During 2013, they were left out of the drought relief though Rs. 6 crore was disbursed in Sathy Block as drought relief.

The farmers cultivate forest land to an extent of 250 hectares raising ragi, maize, and beans.

Now that the crops have dried up due to failure of monsoons, they are in a piquant situation.

They are in huge debts and require financial assistance for sustenance, according to district unit secretary of Tamil Nadu Pazhangudi Makkal Sangam P.L. Jeevabharathi.

The Government has to make sure that the affected farmers could utilise the Rs. 20 lakh with the Forest Department earned by sale of minor forest produce, Mr. Jeevabharathi said.