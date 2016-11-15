No end to ordeal of getting money from ATMs, banks

Members of the District Congress Committee thronged the Collectorate here on Monday demanding quick action by bankers and the district administration to ensure easy availability of cash through ATMs and bank.

In a petition submitted to the Collector at the grievance day meeting, DCC president S. Abdul Gani Raja said the ordeal of getting money from ATMs and banks was continuing even after five days of demonetising Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes. The Central government had failed miserably in streamlining distribution of cash.

Banks should take steps to load ATMs with sufficient quantity of Rs.50 and Rs.100 currency notes to enable poor people to draw cash to meet their day-to- day needs.

The worst-affected were the small businesses and vendors selling fruits, flowers and vegetables. They did not have cash to procure materials from wholesale market, he added.

Traders and small business people were running from one bank branch to another to get cash to settle wages for workers. Several ATMs in the town remained closed for the fifth consecutive day. The few ATMs that were opened did not enough cash to meet the needs of people.

The bank filled only one or two ATMs in the evening. Those in rural areas were the worst-affected, Mr. Raja said.

Strike work

Employees of cooperative banks and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies stayed away from work and staged a protest at the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives at Coop Nagar alleging banks did not accept the demonetised currency notes from societies.

Proper direction needed

They said they could not run the societies as they were running short of funds and demanded a proper direction from the head office in this regard.