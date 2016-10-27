Newborn stolen from Salem GH

A three-day-old boy baby was stolen by an unidentified woman from the women’s post-operative ward at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

Indu, wife of Venkatesh of Neermullikuttai in Vazhapadi Taluk, was admitted to the hospital and she was delivered of a baby on Monday. Two attenders were helping her in the hospital. On Wednesday, one attender left to collect clothes while the other went outside. Indu went to the toilet in the ward and when she returned,the baby missing.

She immediately alerted the nurse and security staff in the ward. Search efforts by the hospital staff to locate the baby failed. The police studied the CCTV footage recorded in five cameras that showed a woman, aged around 35 years, entering the ward at 12.43 p.m. and leaving the ward with a baby. However, her face was not clear.

An image from the footage was taken and circulated to all the police stations.