New colour EPIC cards to be issued from Jan. 25

Marking the National Electors Day, the voters would get their new colour EPIC cards from January 25, 2017.
The state electoral observer and Backward Classes Welfare Commissioner M. Chandrasekaran, who reviewed the progress made in the inclusion of electoral list on Saturday said that the final rolls would be made public on Jan 5, 2017 as per the Election Commission’s directive.
Collector M. Ravikumar presided.
During the meeting, it was informed that in the last draft electoral roll released on Sept 2016, Thoothukudi district had 6,80,425 men and 6,99,203 women and 69 others taking the total to 13,79,697 voters.
Subsequent to the release, the district administration had conducted two special camps to include left out names. In the first camp, 14,912 applications were received and in the second camp 22,569 applications were taken.
The enumeration of the applications was conducted and so far, a little over 80 per cent had been checked by the enumerators. The rest of the applications would also be taken up and by the beginning of January 2017, the electoral rolls would be ready.
The officials including DRO (in-charge) Rasiah, RDOs Dr. Kannaperuman from Kovilpatti and Thiagarajan from Tiruchendur, DSO Chezhian participated.
