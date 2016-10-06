Navy, ICG ships arrive at Thoothukudi port

Indian Navy’s cadet training ship ‘INS Tir’ and Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘ICGS Varuna’ of First Training Squadron arrived at V.O. Chidambaranar Port here on Wednesday evening.
These ships sailed along the east coast for training the cadets.
A similar exercise was also scheduled along the west coast, sources said.
Around 150 cadets and 20 officers were on board INS Tir, which was being anchored close to the additional berth at the port.
These ships, which departed from Cochin and arrived at Thoothukudi port around 4 p.m., were scheduled to set sail on Thursday evening, sources said.
