Nanjil Sampath quits AIADMK

: Former AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary and spokesperson Nanjil Sampath has decided to quit the party.
On Tuesday, he returned the Innova car presented to him by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.
Mr. Sampath, once a close associate of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, quit the party in 2012 and joined the AIADMK.
Jayalalithaa had then presented him a car so that he could travel across the State and address public meetings.As he has made up his mind to quit the party, Mr. Sampath sent the car back to the AIADMK headquarters. He said he was quitting public life altogether.
Nanjil Sampath had drawn severe criticism last January when he made light of people’s sufferings during the Chennai floods of December 2015.
Following this, Jayalalithaa had stripped him of his post as deputy propaganda secretary.
