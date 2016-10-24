Tamil Nadu

Nalini writes again to women’s panel

Says she was longest serving women prisoner in India

: Nalini, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case lodged in Special Prison for Women, Vellore, wrote to the National Commission for Women for the second time in two months seeking the commission to “impress upon the government” to release her as she was the only woman life convict to spend more than 25 years in prison.

According to the copy of her petition made available, Nalini was referring to her first petition to the commission sent on August 20 last, requesting the commission to initiate appropriate action for the purpose of her release from prison under article 72 of the Constitution.

She said that in all States, women life convicts were given preference in the matter of premature release i.e. after the completion of 10-14 years in prison.

“I spend my days watching hundreds of women prisoners getting released on important days like Perarignar Anna’s birthday. No day passes without tears. I have almost become depressed. My only longing is whether I would be able to see my daughter who is abroad, ” she said.



‘In all States, women life convicts are

given preference in the matter of premature release’



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:22:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Nalini-writes-again-to-women%E2%80%99s-panel/article16079812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY