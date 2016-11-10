NLC cleanliness drive in villages

NLC India mobilised scores of school students in the Swachh Bharat mission as it undertook cleanliness campaigns in villages near Neyveli.

School students attached with the Scouts and NSS stepped down the roads of Kammapuram, Meliruppu and Arasakuzhi, cleaned wells and took out rallies on the streets of the villages.

The effort formed part of a two-week Swachh mission drive which commenced from November 1 and covered the Kammapuram Educational office temple complex at Meliruppu Village and a church at Arasakuzhi Village, which are the periphery of Neyveli.

Handbills, which portrayed the need of Clean-India Mission were also circulated among the people of village; and stickers pasted at different prominent places of the villages.

These inter-linked activities were carried out with the support of school students connected with Scouts & NSS, hailed from NLC India schools at Neyveli.

M. Senthilkumar, from the Education Department at Kammapuram Village, exhorted the villagers to take part in the national mission, which would keep the village clean.

Among those who the campaign were Gunasekaran, DCE/Environmental, Mr. Sivagnanam, EO, Mr. Chandirapandian, Mr. Vasudevan and Mr. Rajagopal, APO/Education Department of NLC India.

Earlier, school students attached with the Red Cross Society undertook cleaning of wells in Kottarakuppam, a peripheral village under Kammaapuram Panchayat Union.

The programme was carried out with the support of Red Cross Society students from St. Paul School and Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School of Neyveli.