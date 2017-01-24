Tamil Nadu

NHRC issues notice to T.N.

The police blocked main roads that led to Marina Beach and other parts of Chennai.

The police blocked main roads that led to Marina Beach and other parts of Chennai.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The NHRC observed that the media reports indicated “unprovoked police action” that amounted to a violation of human rights.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu authorities over the alleged police excesses on jallikattu protesters.

Protests broke out in Tamil Nadu demanding that the bull-taming sport, banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, be allowed to take place across the State. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Assembly, allowing jallikattu.

While evicting protesters from the Marina Beach in Chennai, the police allegedly beat them up and arrested them. According to media reports, the police “damaged private property in order to disperse a large number of people gathered at landmark places in Chennai,” the NHRC said in a statement.

‘Unprovoked action’

The commission observed that the reports indicated “unprovoked police action” that amounted to a violation of human rights. It said the protesters at the beach had not exceeded their fundamental right. “The visuals on television news channels showed that police set on fire huts, autos, motorcycles, vegetable shops on the streets and other properties on internal streets in Chennai,” the NHRC said.

Taking “a serious view of the unprovoked police excesses,” the NHRC issued notices to the  Chief Secretary, the DGP and the Chennai Police Commissioner, asking for reports in two weeks.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:30:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/NHRC-issues-notice-to-T.N./article17088917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY