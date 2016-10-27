NCC cadets advocate safe celebration

NCC cadets belonging to schools took out a rally in the city on Wednesday advocating adoption of safety measures while celebrating Diwali.

The students carried placards urging children to burst crackers and use fireworks under guidance of elders, and to light crackers only in open areas.

According to sources, Pollution Control Board will keep a tab on noise levels of crackers, as per a Supreme Court directive.

Traders have been instructed not to sell crackers with potential to cause noise level exceeding 125 decibel.

The traders are required to display details of fire crackers on sale, including the chemical components, and noise level.