Muslims in Varanasipalayam seek permission to set up madrassa

Representatives of Muslim community from Varanasipalayam in the city petitioned District Collector S. Jayandhi seeking permission to set up a madrassa-cum-prayer hall in the area.

Sheik Jintha, president of Majeede Al Moomini Jamath, said the representation was given since the madrassa-cum-prayer hall that they had set up earlier was closed down on June 5 this year, based on instructions from Revenue Divisional Officer.

The reason he said was opposition from a segment of people against the functioning of the facility in that locality.

“The people who opposed the madrassa said there was a Hindu idol close to the facility. Actually, the idol was then erected on a temporary platform just to prevent the madrassa from coming up”, Mr. Jintha alleged.

The Jamath has now sought permission to begin the madrassa-cum-prayer hall on an alternative land found for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani members met the District Collector to express their displeasure over the madrassa and prayer facilities coming up in the area. “The sites they had identified earlier and now are meant for residential purpose,” said Hindu Munnani members.