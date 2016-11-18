Municipal Commissioner found dead

Commissioner of Aruppukottai Municipality G. Muthu Venkateswaran (56) was found dead in his official quarters here on Thursday.

When Office Assistant Pandi went to his residence around 9.50 a.m., he found that the door was locked from inside and the fan remained switched on.

Despite repeated knocks on the door, the Commissioner did not open it. Later, Mr. Pandi found Muthu Venkateswaran hanging in a room, and he alerted the police.

The body was sent to Aruppukottai Government Hospital, and after a post-mortem it was handed over to the family members, who arrived from Chennai.

Aruppukottai police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.