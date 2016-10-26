Mudra, Start-up India schemes off to a flying start

Two of the Centre’s flagship financial assistance schemes - ‘Start-up India’ for setting up new ventures and ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana’ for extending loans to existing industries/businesses - are off to a good start in the district, with around Rs. 6.75 crore in loans having been disbursed under these schemes.

While around 7,500 people have availed of loans to the tune of Rs. 4 crore through various banks under the ‘Mudra’ scheme, as many as 163 entrepreneurs have been granted Rs. 2.75 crore as financial assistance to start new ventures under the `Start-up India’ scheme.

Similarly, around 600 claims forwarded under the insurance schemes Pradhan Manthri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana and Pradhan Manthri Suraksha Bima Yojana have also been settled, sources said. Meanwhile, addressing a meeting organised by The Indian Bank here on Tuesday to popularise social security schemes implemented through banking institutions, Collector R. Gajalakshmi called on the ‘banking correspondents’, who played a key role in extending the State-sponsored Old Age Pension scheme to senior citizens, to be pro-active.