Mother kills children, ends life

R. Thamizharasi (30) of Jangalpatti committed suicide after throwing her son R. Praveen (6) and daughter R. Anu (3) into a farm well near here on Thursday.

Her husband, who was running a workshop in Tirupur, used to visit the village once in a month. She had pressed her husband to shift his business to the village from Tirupur. He refused to oblige. In a fit of disgust, Thamizharasi threw her two children into a well and jumped into the well.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention help line 044-24640050.