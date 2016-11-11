Mother kills children, ends life

R. Thamizharasi (30) of Jangalpatti committed suicide after throwing her son R. Praveen (6) and daughter R. Anu (3) into a farm well near here on Thursday.
Her husband, who was running a workshop in Tirupur, used to visit the village once in a month. She had pressed her husband to shift his business to the village from Tirupur. He refused to oblige. In a fit of disgust, Thamizharasi threw her two children into a well and jumped into the well.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention help line 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor