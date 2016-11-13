More than 6,000 cases settled in Lok Adalat

As many as 6,216 cases were settled, and Rs. 12.34 crore were disbursed at the National Lok Adalat held at the district court and other courts here on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the Salem District Legal Services Authority. N. Seshasayee, Principal District and Sessions Judge, and president of the District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the adalat.

As many as 10,726 cases were taken up for hearing by the members of different benches, each comprising a judge, a lawyer, and a social worker, of which 6,216 were settled, according to V. Ravichandran, Sub-Judge and secretary of the Salem District Legal Services Authority.

At the Lok Adalat held at Sankagiri subordinate court, a total of 817 cases were settled and Rs. 3.19 crore was disbursed. E. Rajendra Kannan, Sub-Judge, presided over the adalat.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, 4,397 cases were settled, and Rs. 8.49 crore was disbursed at the Lok Adalat held in the district court and other courts in the district.

A total of 6,371 cases were taken up for hearing by the members of seven benches of which 4,397 cases were settled at the district court in Namakkal town and other sub-ordinate courts in Tiruchengode, Rasipuram and Paramathi. Ilavazhagan, District Principal and Sessions Judge, inaugurated the adalat, in the presence of N. Pari, Sub-Judge and secretary of the Namakkal District Legal Services Authority.