More on online marketing concepts

The latest online marketing concepts, its best practices and procedures along with monitoring trends were highlighted at a workshop on ‘e-commerce – The Game Changer’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Thoothukudi, in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO).

While delivering the presidential address, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, N. Sethuraj said new technologies were essential for a robust growth in business. A new forum was required to detect and prevent frauds in on-line marketing, he said and added there were both merits and demerits in this mode of shopping.

The desired commodities preferred by the buyers would reach their homes and they need not travel to buy it. As for demerits, he said normally the buyers could not touch and sense the real value of commodity while preferring it through online mode. Moreover, bills were also not being attached with such commodities. Only, when bills of products were shown, warranty issues could be covered, he said. D.R. Kodeeswaran, Secretary of the Chamber, said e-commerce is the basic platform for business development. Many new entrepreneurs, who launched their business ventures with few lakhs, had achieved massive success. Marketing is not an easy job, but one should think about how to take the products to the consumers, he pointed out.

Arun Prasad, Regional Sales Manager of Alibaba.com, explained through power point about sales and purchase of products and also how to promote a new product through e-commerce.