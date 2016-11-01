More file nominations

Two more candidates on Monday filed nominations for the Aravakurichi constituency.
While M. Sukumaran filed papers as an Independent candidate, P. Thekkamalai presented papers as a nominee of Uzhaipali Makkal Katchi.
They filed nominations before the Returning Officer at Aravakurichi taluk office.
With this, the total number of nominations filed for the Aravakurichi constituency has gone up to 10.
AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji and DMK candidate K.C. Pallani Shamy had already submitted nomination papers.
The BJP and PMK have also announced their candidates for the constituency. However, they are yet to file nominations. Wednesday is the last day for filing nomination.
Thanjavur
M. Santhosh, an Independent, filed his nomination papers for the Thanjavur constituency on Monday.
