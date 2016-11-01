Tamil Nadu

Monsoon nodal officer visits Pudukottai

Sumit Sharan Rupav, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, who has been nominated as the the nodal officer for the district for prevention of any eventuality during the North East monsoon, arrived here on Monday and held discussion with police officials on preventive measures planned to be taken during the monsoon.

He ascertained with the officials about arrangements for pressing into service skilled police personnel in rescue operations. He advised the police officials to co-ordinate with the officials of other departments.

J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police, explained the precautionary measures taken by the police department at flood-prone areas.

Later, accompanied by officials, he visited the low-lying areas and inspected the major tanks.

