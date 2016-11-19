Moderate rainfall in Kanniyakumari

Moderate rain was recorded across Kanniyakumari district till 8.30 a.m. on Friday. According to sources in WRO of PWD a maximum of 31.8 mm rain was recorded in Kottaram near Kanniyakumari on Thursday night. Rainfall recorded in other stations in mm are; Aralvoimozhi 12.4, Perunchani and Poigai 12.4, Pechiparai 6, Nagercoil 6, Boothapandi and Kannimar 5.2 each, Mambazhathuraiaru 5, Anaikkidangu 5, Thirparappu and Balamore 4.2 each, Mullanginavilai 4, Mylaudi 3.8 and Adayamadai 1.2, the sources said. Water level of the dams in feet are; Pechiparai 14.55, Perunchani 30.10, Chitrar I 7.21, Chitrar II 7.31, Poigai 9.60 and Mambazhathuraiaru 40.52.
Water in flow in Pechiparai was 9 cusecs and Perunchani 17 cusecs and there was no outflow from these dams, the sources add.
Tree uprooted
A huge tree that fell on the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram National Highway near Parvathipuram bridge on Thursday night was removed by a team of Emergency Response Team (ERT) of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) in an hour. A branch of the tree fell on a HT power line and TANGEDCO authorities were immediately alerted.
After switching off the power, the tree was removed from the road by the Emergency Response Team team.
Due to this, traffic on this route was affected for over an hour, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor