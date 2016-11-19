Moderate rainfall in Kanniyakumari

Moderate rain was recorded across Kanniyakumari district till 8.30 a.m. on Friday. According to sources in WRO of PWD a maximum of 31.8 mm rain was recorded in Kottaram near Kanniyakumari on Thursday night. Rainfall recorded in other stations in mm are; Aralvoimozhi 12.4, Perunchani and Poigai 12.4, Pechiparai 6, Nagercoil 6, Boothapandi and Kannimar 5.2 each, Mambazhathuraiaru 5, Anaikkidangu 5, Thirparappu and Balamore 4.2 each, Mullanginavilai 4, Mylaudi 3.8 and Adayamadai 1.2, the sources said. Water level of the dams in feet are; Pechiparai 14.55, Perunchani 30.10, Chitrar I 7.21, Chitrar II 7.31, Poigai 9.60 and Mambazhathuraiaru 40.52.

Water in flow in Pechiparai was 9 cusecs and Perunchani 17 cusecs and there was no outflow from these dams, the sources add.

Tree uprooted

A huge tree that fell on the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram National Highway near Parvathipuram bridge on Thursday night was removed by a team of Emergency Response Team (ERT) of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) in an hour. A branch of the tree fell on a HT power line and TANGEDCO authorities were immediately alerted.

After switching off the power, the tree was removed from the road by the Emergency Response Team team.

Due to this, traffic on this route was affected for over an hour, the official said.