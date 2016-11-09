Mixed reaction from trade sector

Traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market are perplexed about how to carry out cash transactions from early hours of Wednesday. They fear there may be severe dip in sales on Wednesday. S.Chandran, president of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Licensed Merchants Association, said. “The government could have declared a national holiday for two days. We may not have much choice other than to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes from retailers or have to supply produce on credit."

M. Venkadasubbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, said the Association was advising all its 12,000 members in the State to accept debit/ credit cards even for small amounts.

Nagaraj Mylandla, Managing Director, FSS, a firm which operates 40,000 ATMs, said banks have asked them to shut down ATMs from midnight.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association say it has been asking its 4,600 members to accept Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, but fill fuel for the entire amount and not give change for those notes.

R. Sukumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation, said truck drivers en route would just have to stop during transit since they carry cash for toll and their expenses. “We also send cash as advance payment when we pick up goods. Now if we are to send Rs. 80000, we would have to send eight bundles of Rs. 100 notes,” he said.

D. Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu Employees’ Association, said that a high-level meeting has been scheduled by the TASMAC Managing Director for Wednesday, where directions are expected on the order.

The Southern India Mills’ Association welcomed the announcement, saying this would benefit the industry, especially those in the organised sector. However, initially there was some concern among a few micro units.

A.M. Vikramaraja, president of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu, said: “It is too early to react to this move. We are talking to our members from other districts. Some are welcoming it while others are saying that it will make their life difficult.”

CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association, said that the episode was creating more panic than understanding. He said that he was not sure how the banks will be able to supply new notes when they open. Mr. Venkatachalam added that it was wrong to believe black money was in cash.