Ministers participate in yagams for speedy recovery of CM

Finance Minister O. Paneerselvam took part in a mega yagam and ‘kuthuvilakku’ puja, performed for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, at Sri Vinayagar Temple on the campus of ZKM Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

A team of ‘gurukkals’ performed special yagams and aradhanas. Thousands of women from 33 wards of Bodi municipality took part in the ‘kuthuvillaku’ puja.

Even as the yagam and kuthuvilakku puja commenced around 7.30 a.m., in the presence of his sons and relatives, Mr. Paneerselvam reached the temple around 11 a.m., and participated in special pujas and homams. He spent more than an hour in the temple and took part in all religious ceremonies.

Earlier, he reached Madurai from Chennai to hand over the gold ‘kavasam’ which would adorn the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district during the Thevar Jayanthi celebration.

It was the first visit of Mr. Paneerselvam to his constituency after he got the portfolios of the ailing Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Local MLAs A. Kadirkamu and SKT Jaggaiyan, Theni MP R. Parthiban and party district secretary Thanga Thamizhselvan did not attend the yagam and puja organised by the partymen in Bodi.

However, they participated in similar pujas organised at Sri Pula Nandheeswarar Temple in Chinnamanur Town and union-level party functionaries too attended the pujas.

In Dindigul, Minister for Forests C. Seenivasan took part in a mega ‘yagam’ performed at Sri Abirami Amman Temple. District-level party functionaries were present at the venue.

Sivakasi

Hundreds of ruling party cadres took out a milk-pot procession in the town praying for the speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa. Led by Minister for Diary Development and party district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, the cadres took out a procession from Gandhi Road to Sri Badrakaliamman Temple.

Abhishekam was performed to the presiding deity with pots of milk. Virudhunagar MP T. Radhakrishnan, and MLAs G. Subramanian (Sattur) and Chandra Prabha (Srivilliputtur) also participated.