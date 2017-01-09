Ministers insulting farming community, says Stalin

: DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Sunday took strong exception to the remarks of some Ministers who had attributed the spike in the death of farmers in the State in recent weeks to old age.

He said that their comments had insulted the farming community as a whole and demolished the hope that the government would take action to prevent such deaths in the future.

In a statement here, he urged Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to restrain his Cabinet colleagues from making insensitive comments and take efforts on a war footing to restore normalcy in the Cauvery delta region.

Mr. Stalin said the government deputed Ministers to ascertain the problem only after he made a representation to Mr. Panneerselvam. However, the Ministers, instead of offering solutions, had chosen to insult the farming community.

‘Incohesive Cabinet’

“What will Mr. Panneerselvam do when there is hardly any unity and cohesiveness in the Cabinet? He should release the report on the death of farmers,” he said, alleging that in one month, 125 farmers had committed suicide in Tamil Nadu.

Recalling the suo motu notice issued by the National Human Rights Commission with regard to farmers’ suicide and the order of the Madras High Court directing the State government to submit a report, Mr. Stalin said that the Ministers’ comments would amount to a violation of the law and denigration of the court.

“The AIADMK government claimed that a total of 400 people died as they were unable to bear the demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Did they not die of old age or suffer from physical ailments? But the government released solatium to their families. Only in the case of farmers (who died due to withering crops), the government chose to react in an insensitive manner,” the DMK leader charged.