Minister inspects refugee camp

B. Balakrishna Reddy, Minister for Animal Husbandry, inspected the Sri Lankan refugees camp near Pambar Dam in Uthangarai block where five houses were gutted in a fire accident and gave away assistance to the affected people on Saturday.

The Minister handed over assistance of Rs. 22,500 to the five families along with 20 kg rice, kerosene, mats, utensils, dhotis and saris.

He directed the officials to renovate the damaged houses and provide power connection. C. Christy, District Revenue Officer, K. Ashok Kumar, MP, and others were present.