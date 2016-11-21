Minister distributes loans

Distribution of loans, financial assistance to beneficiaries, shields to the best performing co-operative societies and prizes to school students marked the 63rd All India Co-operative Week celebrations on Sunday.

Addressing a function organised by the Department of Cooperation here, Information Technology Minister M Manikandan distributed assistance to 63 federation committees, comprising 1010 beneficiaries for a total amount of Rs. 6.07 crore and distributed shields to 14 best performing societies and four salesmen.

He distributed prizes and certificates to school students who won prizes in oratorical, essay and drawing competitions on topics highlighting power and benefits of cooperation.

Referring to the employment camp to be held here on November 26, he called upon educated unemployed youth to take part in the camp and benefit.

Over 70 companies have come forward to recruit manpower in the camp, organised by the Departments of Employment Training and Information Technology, he said.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran distributed assistance of Rs 18.65 lakh to 101 beneficiaries. After the State government announced waiver of farm loans, 30,266 small and marginal farmers in the district, who availed loans to the tune of Rs. 88.35 crore, benefited. During the current year, 2,440 farmers were given farm loans of Rs 15.17 crore.

He said the District Central Cooperative Bank would soon have an ATM. CCTV cameras would be installed at the Central Cooperative Bank, cooperative banks and in 114 cooperative societies.

The department has built 166 warehousing facilities at a cost of Rs 18.88 crore.

It has six pharmaceuticals offering medicines with 15 per cent discount.