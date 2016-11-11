Methane project stands cancelled: Oil Minister

The project to explore extraction of coal bed methane in Tamil Nadu stands cancelled, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

“There is a dispute going on in the Mannargudi area due to some allotment overlapping. There are some issues from our side. Local farmers are also against the project. So, the project has been cancelled,” Mr. Pradhan said at the Economics Editors’ Conference here. He added that there was no activity in the State on the shale gas front either. “According to my info, ONGC and OIL have allotted some blocks to look into shale gas but not in Tamil Nadu.”

