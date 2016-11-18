Members of farm women groups to share profit

Members of farm women groups engaged in producing black gram seeds and setting up seed farms would get a profit share. Such a measure was to improve economic standard of rural women. Under this long term plan, net profit would be distributed equally to all members of this group, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Inaugurating a training programme for members of Amma Farm Women Groups under Agriculture Technology Management Agency held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, he said that farm women would be engaged in production of high quality black gram seeds. Later, these seeds would be distributed to farmers to increase black gram production. Net profit through sale of these certified seeds would be shared among group members.

To begin with, farm women group in Gujiliampoarai in Mallapuram planned to set up a seed farm. They had hired a 10-acre land to produce high quality black gram seeds. The Agriculture Department would procure the certified seeds from them and distribute it to the farmers for increased production.

A subsidy of Rs. 25 for a kilogram of seed would be given to the group. They were expected to produce 300 kg of seeds. They would get an income of Rs. 25,000 in addition to the production cost of Rs. 9,000. Now the procurement price of the seed was Rs.88.25 a kg, he pointed out.