Tamil Nadu

Meeting of disaster management committees held

Village level disaster management committees have become operational in all 251 panchayats of the district.

The committees headed by Village Administrative Officers consist of women SHGs, village health nurse and village residents among others. These committees have been placed in-charge of overseeing the desilting of water bodies and channels that fall under the purview of the village panchayats.

Earlier, a consultative meeting was organised with the committees in select panchayats under Collector K.Vivekanandan. Schools were urged to disseminate information on disaster management in classrooms to create awareness and participation among children.

Further, officials were directed to ensure coordination between line departments locally in case of emergencies during monsoons.

Further, the public may contact phone numbers: 1077, 1800 425 7016, 1800 425 1071.

